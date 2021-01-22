Infantry Companies Stand Guard at U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Escobar, with Company B, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

