    Infantry Companies Stand Guard at U.S. Capitol Building [Image 5 of 10]

    Infantry Companies Stand Guard at U.S. Capitol Building

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Merdoc, with Company B, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6493255
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-BC424-4011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Companies Stand Guard at U.S. Capitol Building [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    CAPDC21

