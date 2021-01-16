Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command unfold aircraft refueling hoses during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As part of the exercise, a Marine KC-130 Hercules rapidly refueled an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location. The TACAIR FARP provided an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together, and establish valuable procedures and practices to increase interoperability. The exercise also bolstered the 378 AEW’s mission of projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 06:15
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    USMC
    USA
    378 AEW

