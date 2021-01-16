USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise

U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command unfold aircraft refueling hoses during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As part of the exercise, a Marine KC-130 Hercules rapidly refueled an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location. The TACAIR FARP provided an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together, and establish valuable procedures and practices to increase interoperability. The exercise also bolstered the 378 AEW’s mission of projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

