A U.S. Marine from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command work alongside a U.S. Airman from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As part of the exercise, a Marine KC-130 Hercules rapidly refueled an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force to train together, and establish valuable procedures and practices to increase interoperability. The exercise also bolstered the 378 AEW’s mission of projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 06:16 Photo ID: 6493231 VIRIN: 210116-F-VI840-0097 Resolution: 7030x4639 Size: 14.42 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.