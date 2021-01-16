A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares to takes off after refueling at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command worked alongside U.S. Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise. As part of the exercise, a Marine KC-130 Hercules rapidly refueled an Air Force F-16 in a simulated austere location. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force to train together, and establish valuable procedures and practices to increase interoperability. The exercise also bolstered the 378 AEW’s mission of projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 06:18 Photo ID: 6493228 VIRIN: 210116-F-VI840-0009 Resolution: 7029x4903 Size: 15.86 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, USMC perform FARP exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.