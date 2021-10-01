U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julie Keough-Mishler, vocalist and guitar player for the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, prepares to record vocals during a recording session January 10, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The AFCENT Band collaborated on and recorded the song "Rising" with Dana Al Fardan, Qatar's only female contemporary composer, for the Qatar-U.S.A. 2021 Year of Culture. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6493195 VIRIN: 210110-Z-AP992-1012 Resolution: 2876x3000 Size: 5.78 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Forces Central Band records song for Year of Culture [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.