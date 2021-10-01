Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Forces Central Band records song for Year of Culture [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. Air Forces Central Band records song for Year of Culture

    QATAR

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julie Keough-Mishler, vocalist and guitar player for the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, prepares to record vocals during a recording session January 10, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The AFCENT Band collaborated on and recorded the song "Rising" with Dana Al Fardan, Qatar's only female contemporary composer, for the Qatar-U.S.A. 2021 Year of Culture. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

