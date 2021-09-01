U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Larimer, vocalist and pianist for the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, plays his keyboard during a recording session January 10, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The AFCENT Band collaborated on and recorded the song "Rising" with Dana Al Fardan, Qatar's only female contemporary composer, for the Qatar-U.S.A. 2021 Year of Culture. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 02:19 Photo ID: 6493190 VIRIN: 210109-Z-AP992-1001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.59 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Forces Central Band records song for Year of Culture [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.