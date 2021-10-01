U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Coletti, drummer for the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, sets up cymbals before the start of a recording session January 10, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The AFCENT Band collaborated on and recorded the song "Rising" with Dana Al Fardan, Qatar's only female contemporary composer, for the Qatar-U.S.A. 2021 Year of Culture. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6493188
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-AP992-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2490
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Forces Central Band records song for Year of Culture [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
