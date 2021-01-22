Pendleton Marines receive COVID-19, influenza vaccines

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John Colasito, a squadron corpsman for Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives the influenza vaccine to a Marine at the 22 Area Marine Centered Medical Home on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 22, 2021. COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Dyer)

