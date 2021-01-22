Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton Marines receive COVID-19, influenza vaccines [Image 3 of 12]

    Pendleton Marines receive COVID-19, influenza vaccines

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Warrant Officer Zachary Dyer 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Amadeo Carbonell, the medical leading petty officer for Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, checks-in a Marine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the 22 Area Marine Centered Medical Home on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 22, 2021. COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Dyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6493046
    VIRIN: 210122-M-VM748-1022
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton Marines receive COVID-19, influenza vaccines [Image 12 of 12], by WO Zachary Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton
    Influenza
    Marines
    MCI-West
    COVID-19 Vaccine

