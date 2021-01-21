Virgin Islands National Guard Soldier renders medical care in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, Virgin Islands National Guard, near Georgetown Waterfront Park, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021.



At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

