    Virgin Islands National Guard Soldier renders medical care in Washington, D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, Virgin Islands National Guard, near Georgetown Waterfront Park, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021.

    At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 20:17
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virgin Islands National Guard Soldier renders medical care in Washington, D.C., by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first aid
    Virgin Islands
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    shulterbrandt

