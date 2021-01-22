NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, directs a recently vaccinated individual to the observation area at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site, Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

