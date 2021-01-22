U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, enter insurance information at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site, Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6493035
|VIRIN:
|210122-Z-AL508-1233
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|MOORESTOWN, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT