Col. Lisa J. Hou D.O., left, Interim Adjutant General and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, bumps elbows with a Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site, Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:25 Photo ID: 6493032 VIRIN: 210122-Z-AL508-1210 Resolution: 5177x3451 Size: 8.3 MB Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.