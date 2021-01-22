Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 19 of 26]

    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site

    MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    Col. Lisa J. Hou D.O., left, Interim Adjutant General and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, observes a Soldier with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, enter insurance information at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site, Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6493031
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-AL508-1204
    Resolution: 4820x3213
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site
    NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    New Jersey

    U.S. Army

    NJARNG

    COVID19NationalGuard

    COVID-19 vaccine

    TAGS

    Soldier
    New Jersey
    U.S. Army
    NJARNG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT