New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy, left, recently vaccinated World War II U.S. Army veteran Clarence Harwell, second from left, Col. Lisa J. Hou D.O., second from right, Interim Adjutant General and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Brig. Gen. Wayne M. McCaughey, Director of the Joint Staff, New Jersey National Guard, have their photo taken at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site, Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations at the site. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:26 Photo ID: 6493026 VIRIN: 210122-Z-AL508-1142 Resolution: 5146x3431 Size: 8.63 MB Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJARNG supports Burlington COVID-19 vaccine site [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.