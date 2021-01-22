Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in formation at Washington, D.C.

U.S. Soldiers from the 850th 850th Engineer Company Minnesota National Guard, stand in formation at East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. , Jan, 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support to federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks).

