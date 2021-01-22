U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company listen to a Chaplain from 682nd Engineer Battalion in Washington D.C.

Soldiers from the 850th Vertical Engineering Company, Minnesota National Guard, listen to a chaplain on East Potomac Park in Washington D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support to federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks).

