Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in company formation in Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in company formation in Washington D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from the 850th 850th Vertical Engineer Company, Minnesota National Guard, stand in formation at East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., Jan, 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support to federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6492858
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-AR912-1002
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in company formation in Washington D.C. [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in company formation in Washington D.C.
    850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in formation for a group photo in Washington D.C.
    U.S. Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company listen to a Chaplain from 682nd Engineer Battalion in Washington D.C.
    Soldiers from 850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in formation at Washington, D.C.
    850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in formation for a group photo in Washington D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    CAPDC21
    PI59
    850th Vertical Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT