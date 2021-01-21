Fireman Jayven Rojas poses for a photo after attending the Coast Guard Station Vallejo groundbreaking ceremony for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U. S. Coast Guard portrait photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:47 Photo ID: 6492661 VIRIN: 210121-G-LB502-458 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 10.64 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.