    NMCCL host Research Exposition

    NMCCL host Research Exposition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Clinical Investigation Department recently hosted a Research Exposition on the Quarterdeck.
    The exposition was initiated to find personnel interested in being part of research studies. The expo was open to all visitors, beneficiaries and staff members.

