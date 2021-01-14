NMCCL host Research Exposition

The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Clinical Investigation Department recently hosted a Research Exposition on the Quarterdeck.
The exposition was initiated to find personnel interested in being part of research studies. The expo was open to all visitors, beneficiaries and staff members.
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
