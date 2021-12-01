301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations

Multiple F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, fly adjacent to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The units completed various exercises to ensure readiness requirements were achieved between 12-15 January 2021.

