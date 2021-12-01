Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Multiple F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, fly adjacent to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The units completed various exercises to ensure readiness requirements were achieved between 12-15 January 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6492196
    VIRIN: 210112-F-XX868-667
    Resolution: 2048x1989
    Size: 463.04 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations
    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations
    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations
    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations
    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations
    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #301FW #914ARW #AFRC #USAF #10AF #457FS #F16C #KC135 #ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT