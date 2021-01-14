An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas prepares to be refueled in-air by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The units completed various exercises to ensure readiness requirements were achieved between 12-15 January 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6492194
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-XX868-484
|Resolution:
|1130x612
|Size:
|211.03 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
This work, 301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
