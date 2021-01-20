Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 7]

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Sadler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 229th Military Police Company, 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group render a salute during the National Anthem at the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia National Guard Soldiers support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

