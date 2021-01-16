U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich receives coin for excellence

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich, right, receives an Army National Guard coin for excellence from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Teresa A. Domeier, the command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

