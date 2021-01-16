Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich receives coin for excellence

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich, right, receives an Army National Guard coin for excellence from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Teresa A. Domeier, the command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Washington DC
    CAPDC21

