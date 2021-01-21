Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    IN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard pose for a photo in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:44
    Photo ID: 6492080
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-RU093-1321
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Tackora Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration

    National Guard
    CAPDC21

