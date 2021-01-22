U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drake, 1st Combat Communications Squadron mission operations supervisor, right, receives the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit from Ava Carter, American Red Cross Ramstein Region regional program manager, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. This award is the American Red Cross’s highest distinction and was awarded to Drake who helped save a two-year-old girl from drowning at a lake in southwest Germany, Aug. 2, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:33 Photo ID: 6492076 VIRIN: 210122-F-WY757-1035 Resolution: 3775x2517 Size: 7.91 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Awarded Highest Distinction, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.