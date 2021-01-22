Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Awarded Highest Distinction

    RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drake, 1st Combat Communications Squadron mission operations supervisor, right, receives the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit from Ava Carter, American Red Cross Ramstein Region regional program manager, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. This award is the American Red Cross’s highest distinction and was awarded to Drake who helped save a two-year-old girl from drowning at a lake in southwest Germany, Aug. 2, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Awarded Highest Distinction, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

