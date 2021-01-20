U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct team live fire exercise with M4 rifle and M249 light machine gunthe during exercise Eagle Talon at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021, (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 08:54
|Photo ID:
|6491976
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-II094-078
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|19.03 MB
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Eagle Talon [Image 9 of 9], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
