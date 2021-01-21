Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Illinois National Guard members gather on steps of the senate chamber side of the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2021 to meet with their members of their state’s Congress and House of Representatives. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois
    Illinois National Guard
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

