Illinois Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Illinois National Guard members gather on steps of the senate chamber side of the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2021 to meet with their members of their state’s Congress and House of Representatives. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

