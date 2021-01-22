Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASF Graduation [Image 4 of 5]

    ASF Graduation

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Michael R. Benedict, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives an Auxiliary Security Force graduation certificate from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:15
    Photo ID: 6491762
    VIRIN: 210122-N-US228-1037
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASF Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASF Graduation
    ASF Graduation
    ASF Graduation
    ASF Graduation
    Command Indoctrination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT