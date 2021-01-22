ASF Graduation

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Michael R. Benedict, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives an Auxiliary Security Force graduation certificate from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

