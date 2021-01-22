DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Matthew R. Nass, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, receives an Auxiliary Security Force graduation certificate from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:15 Photo ID: 6491759 VIRIN: 210122-N-US228-1033 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 11 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASF Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.