DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors aboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia receive an Auxiliary Security Force graduation certificate during a graduation Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:15 Photo ID: 6491758 VIRIN: 210122-N-US228-1003 Resolution: 4437x3550 Size: 8.73 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASF Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.