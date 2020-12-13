Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off-Road Driver's Training

    Off-Road Driver's Training

    GERMANY

    12.13.2020

    Photo by Maj. Marcellus Simmons 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in off-road driver's training on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Dec. 13, 2020.
    Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.

    Strong Europe
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Atlantic Resolve

