III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Jose Acosta, right, with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and native of Greenfield California, speaks with a U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group, III MEF, before administrating the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

