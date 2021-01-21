III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Navy Hospitalmen with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, prepare the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

