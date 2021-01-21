U.S. Navy Hospitalman Dillon Bothell with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and native of Rock Port, Missouri, prepares the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:35 Photo ID: 6491749 VIRIN: 210121-M-IP473-1046 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.32 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: ROCK PORT, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.