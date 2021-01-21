Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 8]

    III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Dillon Bothell with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and native of Rock Port, Missouri, prepares the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ROCK PORT, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG Marines receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    COVID-19 vaccine
    III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF)
    III MEF Information Group (MIG)

