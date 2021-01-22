NAF Atsugi C-12 Huron Conducts Transportation Mission

210122-N-EJ241-2025



MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Niko Andre Manuel, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs the crew of a C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, during a transportation mission. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

