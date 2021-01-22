Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMD Kadena Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    AIMD Kadena Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 3rd Class Carlos Alvarado, from Denver, Co., assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, replaces a mobile electrical power plant fuel tank float at AIMD Kadena Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 00:25
    Photo ID: 6491658
    VIRIN: 210122-N-QY759-0028
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, AIMD Kadena Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    AIMD
    aviation maintenance
    CFAO

