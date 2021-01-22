KADENA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 3rd Class Carlos Alvarado, from Denver, Co., assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, replaces a mobile electrical power plant fuel tank float at AIMD Kadena Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6491658
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-QY759-0028
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIMD Kadena Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
