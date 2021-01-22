Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Morning from Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The sun rises over the 374th Airlift Wing's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the Yokota Air Base flightline Jan. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe

    This work, Good Morning from Yokota, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

