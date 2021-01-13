Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile defense Soldiers receive COVID vaccine

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD)

    Army Col. Mike Hatfield and Command Sgt. Maj. John Robinson, the command team of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade, stand for a photo after receiving the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. 100th Missile Defense Brigade Soldiers were among the first wave of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers to receive the vaccines, which were furnished by the Colorado National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. William Smith)

    Colorado National Guard
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

