Missile defense Soldiers receive COVID vaccine

Army Col. Mike Hatfield and Command Sgt. Maj. John Robinson, the command team of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade, stand for a photo after receiving the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. 100th Missile Defense Brigade Soldiers were among the first wave of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers to receive the vaccines, which were furnished by the Colorado National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. William Smith)

