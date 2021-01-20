U.S. Army and Air Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard (MING). now part of a newly formed Spartan Joint Task Force team, works with the Gleaners Community and Auxiliary Food Bank’s in the city of Detroit, Mich., Jan. 20, 2021. The team’s prepare pallets of food orders weighing 40,000lbs. daily in the Gleaners warehouses for 400 agencies in five counties that serve local charities in Southeastern Mich.. Since March MING teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing millions of pounds of food to local communities. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 17:37 Photo ID: 6491380 VIRIN: 210120-Z-EZ686-1020 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.79 MB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.