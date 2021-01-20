Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit [Image 16 of 20]

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army and Air Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard (MING). now part of a newly formed Spartan Joint Task Force team, works with the Gleaners Community and Auxiliary Food Bank’s in the city of Detroit, Mich., Jan. 20, 2021. The team’s prepare pallets of food orders weighing 40,000lbs. daily in the Gleaners warehouses for 400 agencies in five counties that serve local charities in Southeastern Mich.. Since March MING teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing millions of pounds of food to local communities. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

