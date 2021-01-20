210120-N-TE695-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 20, 2021) Reserve Component supports Officer Development School

Reserve Component Lt. Matthew J. Weeks, assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches the Reserve Orientation to Officer Development School (ODS) class 21017 Reserve students, Jan. 20. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

