    210120-N-TE695-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 20, 2021) Reserve Component supports Officer Development School [Image 2 of 2]

    210120-N-TE695-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 20, 2021) Reserve Component supports Officer Development School

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Reserve Component Lt. Matthew J. Weeks, assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches the Reserve Orientation to Officer Development School (ODS) class 21017 Reserve students, Jan. 20. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

