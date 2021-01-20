President Joseph R. Biden Jr. stands next to Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, during the pass in review ceremony as part of the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes)

