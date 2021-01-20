Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 32 of 32]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    President Joseph R. Biden Jr. stands next to Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, during the pass in review ceremony as part of the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 12:53
    Photo ID: 6490273
    VIRIN: 012021-D-GA562-0132
    Resolution: 4436x2957
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

