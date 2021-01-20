Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as her motorcade makes its way to the White House. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents provided security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Dusan Ilic

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6490163 VIRIN: 210120-H-LE976-025 Resolution: 6509x4339 Size: 1.76 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.