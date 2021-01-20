CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as her motorcade makes its way to the White House. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents provided security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Dusan Ilic
