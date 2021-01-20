Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Dusan Ilic 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The motorcade of the 46th President of the United State Joseph R. Biden passes by as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Dusan Ilic

    Date Taken:

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
