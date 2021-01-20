The motorcade of the 46th President of the United State Joseph R. Biden passes by as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Dusan Ilic
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6490160
|VIRIN:
|210120-H-LE976-022
|Resolution:
|6306x4204
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT