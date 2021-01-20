Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Washington D.C. security personnel place a security detail for the 59th presidential inauguration parade Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The parade was held to celebrate the inaguration of the 46th President of the United States, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. (DoD phoo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6490143
    VIRIN: 210120-D-NP696-1330
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

