    Dynamic's First Docking of 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Dynamic's First Docking of 2021

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1654 maneuvers into the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6). This is the first docking for the nearly 80-year-old dock since recently completing a four-month Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV). Dynamic operates as a shore dependent dock, providing regular and emergency docking availability, and sandblasting services for Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic operating units and various support craft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic's First Docking of 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

