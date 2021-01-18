Dynamic's First Docking of 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1654 maneuvers into the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6). This is the first docking for the nearly 80-year-old dock since recently completing a four-month Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV). Dynamic operates as a shore dependent dock, providing regular and emergency docking availability, and sandblasting services for Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic operating units and various support craft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

